Firefighters rescue kitten from burning flames in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters made an unexpected rescue, Friday.

On June 4, the Provo Fire and Rescue department were dispatched to an area for reports of a brush fire.

According to the team, as they approached the flames, it was discovered that a kitten was caught in the midst of it all.

“When Station 23 responded to a brush fire, they didn’t expect to find a kitten as close to the action as it was,” recalls the fire department.

(Courtesy of Provo fire)

(Courtesy of Provo fire)

(Courtesy of Provo fire)

Firefighters tells ABC4 as soon as the smoking kitten was discovered, it was immediately rinsed with water and then was assessed for burns and injuries.

According to the fire department, the kitten is in good condition and does not have any injuries. Officials credit firefighter Austin Svenson for the rescue.

The Provo Fire and Rescue team share they are now considering giving the teenie feline a name, suggestions include: Smoke, Smokey and Lucky.

Officers say the cat is also possibly looking for a new home.

According to officials, the brush fire was also completely taken care of and the cause remains unknown.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.