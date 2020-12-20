SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Community Action is inviting any Salt Lake City resident who is in need of financial assistance during the holidays to reach out and give them a call.
According to Utah Community Action, one million dollars are still available for residents who would like housing relief.
Slide the image below for a Spanish translation.
If housing relief is not a concern, and you need assistance with power and gas bills, Utah Community Action also has a HEAT program available.
The HEAT Program helps families in income-eligible households pay their power and gas bills year-round.
According to their Facebook post, the organization is asking those in need to reach out and apply towards the program for further assistance.
Founded in 1965, Utah Community Action is a nationally recognized provider of comprehensive services for income-eligible families.
According to their website, the organization carries six core programs—Head Start, Adult Education, Case Management & Housing, Nutrition, HEAT, and Weatherization—to address barriers to self-reliance to empower individuals, strengthen families, and build communities.
Utah Community Action’s mission is to empower individuals, strengthen families, and build communities through self-reliance and education programs.
- Corrections sergeant booked with trying to smuggle girdle, ear buds, cellphones into Angola
- Financial relief available for struggling families in Salt Lake City
- UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 1,994 new cases, 7 new deaths, Sunday
- CFP semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium
- New technology detects viruses in the air