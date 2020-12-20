Financial relief available for struggling families in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Community Action is inviting any Salt Lake City resident who is in need of financial assistance during the holidays to reach out and give them a call.

According to Utah Community Action, one million dollars are still available for residents who would like housing relief.

If housing relief is not a concern, and you need assistance with power and gas bills, Utah Community Action also has a HEAT program available.

The HEAT Program helps families in income-eligible households pay their power and gas bills year-round.

According to their Facebook post, the organization is asking those in need to reach out and apply towards the program for further assistance.

Founded in 1965, Utah Community Action is a nationally recognized provider of comprehensive services for income-eligible families.

According to their website, the organization carries six core programs—Head Start, Adult Education, Case Management & Housing, Nutrition, HEAT, and Weatherization—to address barriers to self-reliance to empower individuals, strengthen families, and build communities.

Utah Community Action’s mission is to empower individuals, strengthen families, and build communities through self-reliance and education programs.

