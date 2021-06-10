Fathers swing golf clubs to help prevent child abuse

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah father is hoping others will join him on the golf course the Friday before Father’s Day for a day of golf, fresh air and for a very good cause – to help prevent child abuse. Adam Welch, coordinator for the Father’s Day Classic: Stand Up to Child Abuse says he is organizing this event to encourage dads and everyone to do what they can to prevent child abuse. Welch says 100% of the proceeds from the Father’s Day Classic is going to support Prevent Child Abuse Utah, a local nonprofit agency focused on child abuse prevention education.

Welch says in addition to raising money to support child abuse prevention and to help create general awareness about the issue, he hopes the classic becomes an annual summer event to celebrate fathers and honor all the dads out there who deserve a day away from the office. The Father’s Day Classic includes a morning 4-person scramble and an afternoon Father/Junior 2-person scramble.

Welch says he believes there are three things people can do to “stand up to child abuse” – 1. believe a child when they report abuse. 2. let children know the abuse is not their fault. and 3. let children know you will do everything you can to keep them safe.

Laurieann Thorpe, Executive Director of Prevent Child Abuse Utah, says child abuse is preventable. Thorpe adds that dads can have productive, but sometimes tough, conversations with children to help kids recognize abuse, create family safety plans, help defend a child’s right to body autonomy and show children what safe parenting looks like and exemplify that parents do no harm. Thorpe says Utah’s abuse statistics mirror closely to national stats and that 1 in 10 children reports being sexually abused before they turn 18.

Visit Prevent Child Abuse Utah to take a abuse prevention education training course or to learn how to help prevent child abuse.

Click here to register or support the Father’s Day Classic.