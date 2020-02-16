Dozens gather for the 2nd annual March For Our Lives

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Dozens gathered at the Utah State Capitol for the second annual March For Our Lives Rally Saturday.

Two years ago Friday, 17 young people were shot to death in a violent attack at Stoneman Douglas High school in Parkland Florida.

Since then, young people both there and across the county have banded together in the March For Our Lives Movement against the “looming threat of gun violence across America”

On Saturday, they gathered to have their voices heard.

The event began at 1 p.m. on Saturday and showcased guests from area schools and others against gun violence in the community.

