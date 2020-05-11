Dinosaur National Monument to begin opening in phases

JENSEN, Utah (ABC4 News) — Dinosaur National Monument is increasing recreational access in response to advice from federal and local leaders and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the National Park Service.
The park will open in phases, and NPS is working closely with health authorities to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.
Visitors will be allowed to access all monument roads and trails beginning Wednesday, May 13. However, according to NPS, visitors should plan to be self-sufficient, as access to restrooms and drinking water will remain limited at this time.
All monument visitor center, the Quarry Hall Exhibit, monument campgrounds, overnight back country travel, and river operations are not currently available to the public.
The public should continue to follow social distancing practices, wear masks, avoid crowding, and avoid high-risk outdoor activities, NPS stated.
The park will notify the public of any updates at nps.gov/dino and on social media channels @DinosaurNPS.
