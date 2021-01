MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Smoke fills the air as crews arrive on scene of a 3-alarm structure fire in Midvale, Sunday.

On January 17, Unified Fire, Murray City Fire, and various other agencies rush to tackle a structure fire near 7001 south and 900 east.

Officials urge others to avoid the area as they tackle the flames.

It is unknown at this time the cause of the fire and if there are any injuries.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.