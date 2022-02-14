Let the professionals teach you tricks on how to generate an easy tax-free income in retirement

(ABC4 Utah) Janeen is joined by Brian Decker, Owner and Founder of Decker Retirement Planning to talk about how we can create a tax-free income stream with real estate.

According to Brian, this is called Cost Segregation. Normally an apartment unit or rental property is depreciated over 27 years, which dilutes the effect of depreciation on your rental income stream. Cost segregation is where you pay about $2500 for a study that looks at the foundation differently than the walls, the windows, the roof, etc and then they accelerate the depreciation so that the majority of the rental income becomes tax-free!

This works on newer units or newer purchases of rental properties. Let’s say you have older rental properties. How can you start with this program? You would 1035 your existing properties, which is a tax-free exchange of properties, to a new set of rentals, use the Cost Segregation strategy, and create a ten-year, tax-free income stream from your rental properties!

Real estate is a great part of a retirement portfolio that diversifies their income stream. There is “Good, Better and Best” for Real Estate strategies. “Good” is to keep their existing rental properties. “Better” is to create these tax-free properties. “Best” is to have tax-free properties where a management company handles all maintenance and rent collection.

If you want to learn more, visit the Decker Retirement website. While you’re there, you can get your FREE Safer Retirement toolkit. The free toolkit includes 2 books and a sample income plan to help you learn more about what your retirement could look like.

Brian and the team at Decker Retirement Planning are here to help.

*Sponsored Content.