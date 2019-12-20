Crossroads Urban Center to distribute Christmas dinner to 800 families in need

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crossroads Urban Center will be handing out turkeys and sides for holiday meals to 800 families on Monday, December 23rd at Rowland Hall School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The food will be provided on a first-come first-served basis and I.D. is required for each member of the family.

This will be the 23rd year in which Crossroads has collaborated with Rowland Hall School to distribute Christmas meals to families. Crossorads has provided social services to needy families in the Salt Lake City area for over 50 years.

The staff, students, and families of Rowland Hall, the Utah Food Bank, the Eccles Broadcast Center at the University of Utah, the B.W. Bastian Foundation, Rocky Mountain Power, and dozens of other individuals and local religious congregations contributed to purchasing the food and offerign support for the distribution.

Please contact Crossroads Urban Center at (801) 364-7765 or on their website at crossroadsurbancenter.org for additional information.

