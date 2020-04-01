Community over Crisis: Lehi officials help family celebrate 5-year-old’s birthday

Lehi, Utah (ABC4 News) – The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged individuals and families to change or in some cases cancel certain celebrations.

The “Stay Safe, Stay Home” order terminates congregations that disobey social distancing However, some families have gotten creative.

Jeff and Jessica Jones of Lehi had originally planned a birthday party for their son Judson. Due to the recent mandates, the party had to be postponed. Instead the parents decided to put a call into Lehi Fire department as well as a contact at Lehi Police department asking if it would be possible for them to do a drive-by just for their son on Tuesday.

Mother Jessica tells ABC4 News the fire officials and officers both said they’d be honored to be apart of Judson’s special day. Jones said, “we didn’t tell my son they were coming so when he found out the fire trucks and policemen were coming down our street for his birthday he was awestruck.” Friends and family also decorated their cars and threw out candy along with presents out their windows.

The Jones’s say their son’s 5th birthday will definitely be one we will never forget, our community is full of such amazing people.