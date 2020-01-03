Community leaders unveil statue commemorating the life of Salt Lake property owner and developer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Government and community leaders gathered Thursday for the unveiling of an eight-foot bronze statue honoring the life of Vasilios Priskos.

Priskos was a business man who helped develop downtown Salt Lake City into what it is today. The statue is located at the entrance of Vasilios Priskos Walkway on 143 South Main Street.

Priskos was the founder of Internet Properties and a major property owner, developer, and real estate magnate who dedicated his life to the development of downtown Salt Lake. He passed away in 2017.

“Having this statue on Main Street, in the heart of downtown Salt Lake, is a tremendous honor for our family,” said a Priskos family representative. “While this dedication honors Vasilios’ incredible life, its significance runs deeper. This statue represents the vibrancy of downtown, Main Street and our community at large. When people see this statue, we hope they think of Vasilios’ vision for downtown and the role our city plays on a national scale. We’d like to thank Vasilios’ friends, colleagues and everyone in between for making this happen.”

Mayor Jackie Biskupski said Priskos played a vital role in the salt Lake Community.

“Husband, father, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Vasilios Priskos touched the lives of many in our community. His death left a hole in our hearts and took from us a true champion of Downtown,” said Mayor Biskupski. “For those of us involved in this project, providing a place for Vasilios’ spirit to be a part of the comings and goings of the City he loved and nurtured was not only fitting, it was appropriate.”

