4th of July firework shows around Utah

The 4th of July is this week! Take a look at our list of firework shows celebrating independence around Utah.
Salt Lake County
- Liberty Days and Fireworks at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City
- The Liberty Days carnival features events for the entire family to enjoy starting at 6:30 p.m. Bring your blanket and chairs to enjoy the annual firework show starting around 10 p.m.
- The Gateway in Salt Lake City
- Will celebrate our independence with food and drinks on the plaza. Activities start at 4 p.m. with fireworks around 10 p.m.
- Holladay City Hall Park Fireworks
- The fireworks at Holladay City Hall are a family favorite. Holladay residents recommend parking at a nearby church or school and walking to the old Holladay Elementary field for the show.
- North Salt Lake Liberty fest 2019
- Liberty Fest and firework show 2019 at the Eaglewood Golf Course. Food trucks, games, live music and friends make for the perfect Independence Day.
- Magna’s 4th of July
- Magna celebrated our countries independence with a community celebration at Magna Copper Park with fireworks starting at 10 p.m.
Utah County
- Pony Express Events in Eagle Mountain
- This year’s concert features Charley Jenkins and Brenn Hill followed by fireworks.
- Thanksgiving Point in Lehi
- Thanksgiving Point celebrated America’s independence at Electric Park with events starting at 4 p.m. with a firework show around 10 p.m.
- Pleasant Grove 4th of July Fireworks at Discovery Park
- All day free family-friendly events start at 10 a.m. and end with a firework show when the sun goes down.
- America’s Freedom Festival in Provo
- Around 50,000 people will watch the Stadium of Fire firework show on the 4th of July. The show will start at 8 p.m. at BYU Lavell Edwards Stadium.
- Cedar Hills Firework Specular
- A community celebration ending with an Independence Day firework show when the sun goes down at Mesquite Park.
Davis County
- Clearfield Fireworks at Davis Hospital
- The festival at Fisher Park has fun vendors a free music festival featuring local bands. The festival starts at 6 p.m. with fireworks at sundown.
- 2019 West Bountiful Independence Day Celebration and Parade
- Holiday event at West Bountiful City Park with activities being at 6 pm. and firework when the sun goes down.
Box Elder County
- Brigham City 4th of July Celebration
- Fireworks and entertainment will start at the Hyrum City Fields at 8 a.m. with events going until the firework show at 10 p.m.
- 4th of July moonlight 5k with firework show at dusk is fun way for the entire family to enjoy the holiday
Summit County
- Park City Mountain Base
- Celebration and Fireworks begin at 3 p.m. with fireworks starting after sundown.
Rich County
- Bear Lake and Garden City 4th of July
Celebration
- Raspberry Days, bike, running and swimming races concerts and a day of fun at Allinger Park. Firework show will start around 10 p.m.
Grand County
- 4th of July Fireworks Display in Moab
- Grand County Recreation District will have a firework show choreographed to a festive playlist. Fireworks can be seen from most anywhere in town.
Iron County
- Cedar City 4th of July Fireworks
- Come watch the fireworks along Lund Highway when the sun goes down.
Wasatch County
- Heber City Old Town 4th of July Celebration
- Bring the entire family to join in on the Independence Day celebration at the field across from the police statin
Beaver County
- Beaver 4th of July fireworks at Greenville
- Firework show will start when the sun goes down in Greenville
- Milford 4th of July Moonlight 5k
- 4th of July moonlight 5k with a firework show at dusk is a fun way for the entire family to enjoy the holiday
Cache County
- Logan Freedom Fire Celebration and Firework show
- Family and friends and any fellow American is invited to participate in Logan’s Independence Day celebration at the Maverick Stadium.
Carbon County
- 2019 Energy Days in Price
- Carbon County invites residents to come celebrate the birthday of our great nation with free hot dogs and Cold Stone Ice Cream for the first 1000 guests. Fireworks at dusk at the Carbon County Fairgrounds.
Millard County
- Delta and Fillmore 4th of July Celebration
- Independence Day festivities begin with a breakfast and a parade and entertainment. The day-long celebration will end with a firework show at the Millard County Fairgrounds.