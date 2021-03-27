Celebrating Pride: University of Utah kicks of Pride week 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hooray for inclusion and love for thy neighbor. The University of Utah Police shares their pride for Pride week, Friday.

“Mark your calendar for #UofU Pride Week: March 29 – April 3!” they state in a Twitter post.

Pride Week at the University of Utah is an annual event honoring LGBTQIA+ histories, cultures, and lives.

“Join us for this week-long series of events to learn, celebrate, and be inspired,” they add.

Officials say Pride week is planned by a volunteer committee of students, faculty, and staff collaborating across the university where all are welcome to get involved and participate in Pride week events.

PRIDE WEEK EVENTS

Uniquely U Art Competition and Small Grants for Artist Program

When? All week.

What is it? This event invites LGBTQIA+ people of all ages and their allies to “express their intersecting identities through art in any medium.”

According to the University of Utah, students, staff, faculty, alumni, as well as community members are invited to submit their work.

How to get involved? This week-long activity is broken down into two sections: Small grants, and the Uniquely U Art Competition. Anyone can easily participate by registering the links down below.

Small Grants for Artists: The University of Utah wants to give every participant access to as many resources as possible as they create their art pieces, so they are offering grants for art supplies that will be distributed in sliding scale and need-based format.

Anyone is welcome to apply. Grants are running between $50 – $150 and be awarded on a rolling basis until funds run out. To apply, head to tinyurl.com/PW21-artgrants.

Uniquely U Art Competition: The U, wants all artwork to be displayed in an online art show March 29-April 3.

Online voting will be open all week so the public can vote for their favorites!

This competition is open to students, staff, alumni, and community members. According to the university, two winners will be chosen by the top public number of votes and two other winners will be chosen by the Uniquely U Art Competition committee.

Winners will be announced on Saturday, April 3 at 6:00 p.m. during a Facebook Live event on the LGBT Resource Center’s page.

Gaymer’s Night 🗓 March 29 @ 7 p.m. “Join Entertainment Arts and Engineering for a virtual evening of fun as we group up, play games, and celebrate all things LGBTQIA+,” writes the U.

According to the school, there will be speakers, music, games, and more! Everyone is welcome to attend.

“For more event details and some very exciting announcements, please join our Gaymer Night Discord Server,” they add.

Out at Work 🗓 March 30 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

The University of Utah will feature a panel of alumni talking about how they have navigated being LGBTQIA+ in the workplace followed by breakout rooms with facilitators on a variety of LGBTQIA+ employment topics, including building inclusive environments in the workplace, healing from workplace trauma, a networking workshop, and managing LGBT+ discrimination in the workplace. Learn more about session topics and speakers here.

Gender Expansive Clothing Pop-up Shop 🗓 March 31 – April 1 @ 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This event will feature a gender-expansive clothing pop-up shop, including Mystery Boxes for pick up and mail. For more information and registration, click here.

Trans Day of Visibility “What I Wish I Knew” Conference 🗓 March 31 @ 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“Exploring your gender can feel like you are at a crossroads. So many things overlap as you try to find your path,” writes the University of Utah.

The “What I Wish I Knew” conference is an event centered on information that will help those navigating their identities.

This educational event with panels and presentations is open to all.

Learn more about session topics and speakers here.

Celebrate Pride Week by joining the U for a virtual movie party screening LGBTQ+ coming of age cult classic, But I’m a Cheerleader.

“This 1999 film starring Natasha Lyonne and Clea Duvall use satire to explore coming out, conflicts between sexual identity and faith and family, and conversion therapy,” the university writes. “This camp 90’s classic brings the laughs and the tears with some empowering messages and killer 90s soundtrack.”

For those interested, a movie watch party pack with snacks, resources, and some little surprises are included when you sign up.

Queer and Trans Students of Color Mixer/Networking Event 🗓 April 2 @ 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

This Pride week the University of Utah will be hosting a Queer and Trans Student of Color (QTSOC) social mixer!

This virtual event invites queer and trans students of color to meet each other in a social setting and to connect with a broader QTSOC network at the university.

According to officials, gift cards for lunch will be provided to students who register, while supplies last.

This event is for currently enrolled University of Utah students.

If you have questions about this event or need accommodations to participate, contact the school at lgbt.utah.edu or 801-587-7973.

Black Benatar’s Black Magic Cabaret 🗓 April 2 @ 7:30 p.m.

The University of Utah describes the Black Benatar’s Black Magic Cabaret as an eclectic theater spectacle that fuses elements of local performance, magic, and drag performance to bring audiences on a journey through race and cultural allyship in the U.S.

“As the Ringleader of the ensemble’s circus, Black Benatar commands the stage and acts as the “straight man” to the comedic interludes of her companion, Wyatt Allai, all while showcasing the talents of local performers telling their stories of being queer, black, or other, in the U.S. right now,” the school writes.

This event is happening in collaboration with Utah Presents and the College of Social Work. More info and how to purchase tickets can be found here. Students are also able to obtain free tickets.

Free tickets for students are limited and will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.