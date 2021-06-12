Calling all writers: Submit to the Utah Original Writing Competition

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Are you looking for a way to earn some extra cash? Well if you are a writer you are in absolute luck!

In partnership with the Utah Division of Arts and Museums and the SLCC Community Writing Center, storytellers are invited to submit to the Utah Original Writing Competition.

According to officials, the 63-year-old competition has been the center of celebrating Utah’s dynamic and varied voices since 1958. The competition soley aims to garner writers and grant them the support needed for publication and broader recognition.

So, if you are an eager and hungry writer, now is your time! This competition is open to Utah residents who are 18 years and older. Event organizers say the submission period runs from May 4 through June 30.

It is free to submit and cash prizes are awarded for 1st and 2nd place in each competition category.

For more information visit www.slcc.edu/cwc