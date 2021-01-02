Community reacts as Former BYU Basketball coach suffers stroke

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – After Brigham Young University’s former Basketball coach suffered a stroke Thursday, community members gather together to share their reactions.

On January 2, the entire BYU Athletics family offered collective faith and prayers on behalf of their longtime coach Dave Rose.

“Coach Rose is currently stabilized in the hospital,” shares the department in a tweet. “The Rose family expressed appreciation for the love and support they have received, and would ask for your continued faith and prayers on Coach Rose’s behalf.”

Many friends and associates share their thoughts.

“Lee Anne and I have such deep love and gratitude for Coach and Cheryl. They have been incredibly generous mentors and friends. They have given their whole heart to BYU. They have brought so much joy to so many people for so many years. We are praying for Coach and his family,” Head Coach of BYU Basketball, Mark Pope writes.

Houston Basketball offers its thoughts and prayers to longtime BYU Coach and @UHouston letterman David Rose and his family https://t.co/V6jNZ5hrOF — Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) January 2, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with coach and his family right now. He’s one of the best men I know. Such a fighter. https://t.co/4kVeqoLP0e — Jimmer Fredette (@jimmerfredette) January 2, 2021

Thinking of a terrific man and his family. Dave had an excellent run at BYU and is a fantastic coach, but anyone who knows Dave, knows he is a GREAT man. Please say a prayer for him and his family. Wishing a full recovery. 🙏 https://t.co/zLq64Pbtrv — Roxy Bernstein (@roxybernstein) January 2, 2021