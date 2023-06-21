SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Do you have an IRA or 401K? This might be one of your largest assets to pay for retirement. But people often make one critical mistake that can needlessly cost them a fortune. Tyson Thacker and Ryan Thacker, founders of B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions want to help you prevent making costly mistakes with your retirement savings.

Most people have a big chunk of their savings in an IRA and 401K and they’re counting on this money for retirement. But the one mistake most people make, is not having a strategy to withdraw this money in retirement.

There are several critical factors you must consider, like …

How could you minimize your taxes on these accounts?

How much money can you safely withdraw every year?

Which accounts should you tap first?

And how will your withdrawals impact the taxes on your social security benefits?

If you don’t consider these things when you withdraw from your IRA or 401K, the money you were counting on for retirement could end up being a lot less than you thought it was going to be.

Most people don’t realize how important it is to have a withdrawal strategy. Most people just start withdrawing money whenever they need it. But these are the same people who needlessly overpay their taxes every year in retirement.

Withdrawing money from your IRA and 401K in retirement is more complicated than most people realize. But if you take advantage of some tax planning opportunities now you could save a small fortune in retirement.

Learn how you could dramatically reduce the taxes with your IRA and 401K with B.O.S.S.’ our Retirement Tax-Savings Analysis.

B.OS.S. collects basic information from you, then researches the strategies that are best-suited for your specific situation.

Then we’ll share these strategies with you…

So you can see exactly how much money you could save.

This plan considers the taxes with your IRA and 401K…

As well as your social security benefits and other investment income.

B.O.S.S. does all the heavy lifting for you and it won’t cost you a dime.

Discover how you could dramatically reduce the taxes with your IRA and 401K with a free Retirement Tax-Savings Analysis from B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions. If you’ve saved at least $200,000, schedule your free analysis now by calling (801) 658-95-14.

B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions is a five-time winner of Utah’s “Best of State” Award.

B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions

FREE Retirement Tax-Savings Tax Analysis

$200,000+ Saved for Retirement

(801) 658-9514

Visit BOSSRetirement.com for more information.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions.