SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – You’ve saved and invested for retirement. And maybe you’ve achieved your retirement savings goal. But that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re ready to retire!

Ryan Thacker and Tyson Thacker, founders of B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions in Salt Lake City, can help you develop a plan to help you avoid running out of money in retirement. The Thackers say most people don’t really have a financial plan for retirment – something that addresses taxes, withdrawls from and IRA and 401K account, covering healthcare costs and accessing social security. B.O.S.S. wants to help you plan for all of those things so you don’t run out of money in retirement.

Retiring during a downturn in the economy – when there is economic uncertainty – is challenging. Any little mistake with your retirment plan can be magnified and devastating financially. B.O.S.S. can help you develop a B.O.S.S. Retirement Blueprint – a customized plan that meets your specific needs and financial circumstances. This plan address the biggest challenges we face in retirment today – including taxes, social security, healthcare, IRA and 401K withdrawls and so much more.

And here’s the best news yet – B.O.S.S. does all the heavy lifting for you and they don’t charge a dime for this initial B.O.S.S. Retirment Blueprint. So, if you’ve saved at least $200,000 for retirment, now is a great time to contact B.O.S.S. to schedule a free analysis.

B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions is a five-time winner of Utah’s “Best of State” Award.

B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions

FREE Retirement Tax-Savings Tax Analysis

$200,000+ Saved for Retirement

(801) 658-9514

Visit BOSSRetirement.com for more information.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions.