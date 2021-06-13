Beloved former high school basketball coach of 31 years passes away

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Former head coach for the Highland High School basketball team, Larry Maxwell has passed away, Friday.

In a statement provided by family members, the beloved coach passed away on June 11 due to natural causes.

Larry Maxwell coached boys’ basketball at Highland High School from 1963 to 1994, leading the team to numerous victories and five state championships. He also led the boys’ tennis teams to state championships and became the fifth winningest high school basketball coach in Utah history.

Just two years ago, back in 2019, Highland High School reinforced the legacy of excellence of its former coach dedicating its gymnasium to honor the big man himself.

The gymnasium is now known as the Maxwell Gymnasium.