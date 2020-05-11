Ballet West Academy to offer virtual lessons, free classes to health care workers throughout May and June

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Frederick Quinney Lawson Ballet West Academy will allow students to continue their dance education through virtual learning, according to a press release.

In addition, the academy will offer free Adult Ballet classes to healthcare workers throughout May and June. Health care workers should direct message the Ballet West Academy on Instagram or Facebook to receive a digital coupon.

“It is a small token of the extreme gratitude our staff has for those fighting this pandemic on the front lines,” said Academy Director Peter LeBreton Merz.

A Ballet West dance education is now available worldwide and broadcast through the Virtual Academy website at www.balletwestacademy.org/virtual-academy.

Students of all ages and levels of experience can receive dance lessons through teleconferencing technology and practice in their living rooms or kitchens. Each teacher will be accompanied by live music from Ballet West Director Jared Oaks or one of his staff.

“Ballet is a wonderful, full-body workout that anyone can practice from their living room or kitchen,” said Merz. “Along with the recreational dancer, we are also committed to continuing to nurture our aspiring students, who have told us loud and clear that they don’t want to stop their ballet training. Their perseverance and passion is truly inspiring to me.”

Visit www.balletwestacademy.org for more information.