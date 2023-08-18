MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – It’s Not Too Early for Back-to-School Check-Ups and Vaccinations: What Parents Need to Know as Kids Head Back to School

Dr. Neal Davis

Intermountain Health

Dr. Neal Davis is the medical director Intermountain Health Preventive Medicine

It may seem early to start talking about back-to-school, but now is a great time for parents to be thinking about back-to-school immunizations and well-visit check-ups.

“We want to encourage parents to start looking at well-child visits now and back-to-school immunizations before summer ends, because our clinics tend to get really busy at that time,” said Neal Davis, MD, medical director for pediatrics at Intermountain Health. “Some parents are coming in for summer camp medical checks, but we can also do school athletics and regular check-ups.”

“It’s a great time, since kids’ schedules are quite so busy,” said Dr. Davis.

“Your child’s well-check can be a time to catch-up on missing vaccines, as well as a time to review developmental assessments, vision and blood pressure screenings, important mental health screenings, and other guidance critical to a child’s health and growth,” said Dr. Davis.

“Your pediatrician can help you find what you need,” said Dr. Davis. “If finances are tight, or you don’t have insurance, the Vaccines for Children Program is available to those who qualify that can help cover costs.”

Dr. Davis said children can be protected from the following diseases through vaccination:

Influenza (flu)

HPV

Measles

Mumps

Rubella

Diphtheria

Tetanus

Pertussis (whooping cough)

Polio

Hepatitis A and B

Varicella (chickenpox)

Haemophilus influenzae type B (HIB)

Neisseria meningitidis

Pneumonia

COVID

In addition to school required vaccines, the HPV vaccine is recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics for kids between the age of 9 and 12 years old to prevent six different types of cancer.

“We insist on seat belts, helmets, and other safety precautions for our children to keep them safe,” said Dr. Davis. “Vaccines are just one more way we work to keep our children healthy and safe.”

For more information, visit https://intermountainhealthcare.org/services/pediatrics/

Sponsored by Intermountain Health.