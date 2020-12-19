Baby born on I-84 in Morgan, firefighters help cut umbilical cord

MT. GREEN, Utah (ABC4) – Mountain Green Firefighters rushed over to I-84 on reports of a mother immediately going into labor Friday morning.
At 4:29 a.m., Fire deputies arrived at the scene near a rest area on I-84 and were unexpectedly greeted by a bouncing newborn baby!
Firefighters then quickly warmed the child and even joined the father of the baby in cutting the umbilical cord.
“It was a joyous event,” shares Mountain Green Fire Chief Brian Brendel.
The family was transported to the hospital and is reported to be in great condition.
It was a ‘happy’ report and a pleasant change in usual calls, the fire department adds.
