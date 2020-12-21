‘All I Want for Christmas’ is for everyone to slow down, UHP reminds drivers to stay safe

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol, UHP, is reaching out and reminding the public to buckle up and slow down.

In a post, UHP shares they have stopped and cited over 4,000 drivers for going over 100 mph, this year alone.

“Speeding is more than just breaking the law. Speeding endangers not only the life of the speeder but all of the people on the road around them, including other motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists, and law enforcement officers,” they share.

Utah Highway Patrol will be implementing 82 extra enforcement shifts over the next few weeks in an effort to remind everyone to stay safe.

When speeding, a handful of risks arise: greater potential for loss of vehicle control, reduced effectiveness of occupant protection equipment, increased stopping distance after the driver perceives danger, and increased degree of crash severity leading to more severe injuries.

UHP shares another element to speed crash data and even speeding citations: the posted speed limit. That’s right — even the posted speed limit can be too fast.

“…is reasonable and prudent under the existing conditions…” the troopers say.

Officials say that when there is inclement weather, traffic, or areas in which road work is happening, people can drive too fast for conditions.



“Inclement weather is one of the situations in which a lot of drivers can be traveling too fast for conditions,” UHP reminds.

Troopers then call on drivers to be reasonable and prudent and to pay attention to actual and potential hazards.

“This holiday season do your part in ensuring you make it to your loved ones,” troopers echo. “So please slow down and drive safely this holiday season.”