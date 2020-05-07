Alex Boye to perform for healthcare workers and first responders at Jordan Valley Medical Center

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Alex Boye will perform a concert for healthcare workers and public safety personnel at Jordan Valley Medical Center-West Valley Campus at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to a release.
The concert will coincide with the end of the healthcare workers’ shifts at 6 p.m. The concert will be drive-in style to accommodate social distancing. R&R BBQ and Café Rio will provide dinner for staff and first responders.
In addition, Honor365 will be present at the event to provide support and raise funds for mental wellness and resiliency programs for first responders.
