The perfect model that sleeps 10 for the winter road tour

It’s January, but you can still use your RVs. With a little motor home like the 2020 Gulfstream Conquest (Model#63111) you could tow a trailer, put some snow mobiles on it, and ride them around. It’s perfect for a family.

It has room for 10 people with two big slide outs that turn into bunk beds, an overhead bunk, a coach and dine out that double as beds, a queen bedroom, a bathroom/shower, a kitchen, an on board generator for electricity (for heat and ac), and water on board.

You can check out this model at Parris RV at 4360 S State or 5540 S State in Murray or online at ParrisRV.com.

