St. Mark’s Hospital expansion to result in greater patient improvement

MountainStar Healthcare wants to be all about the care and improvement of human life. That makes it essential that inpatients have an environment that is conducive to their improvement. The fact that family needs to be part of the patient’s healing is also reason for an expansion at St. Mark’s Hospital.

Currently, each room at St. Mark’s is 150 square-feet, quite small. After the expansion, each room will be double the size, 300 square-feet.

Service will not stop at the 308-patient, level-two trauma center that means so much to Utahns. The front entrance will be closed, but traffic will be clearly rerouted. The whole hospital and employees will be present and committed to making the transition easy.

Expansion will be start with a groundbreaking towards the end of the year, ideally in October. Construction will last about two years.

