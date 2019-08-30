Shorter ER wait times for you and your family at St. Mark’s Hospital

Dr. Jeremy Voros is an emergency medicine specialist at St. Mark’s Hospital. Today he sat down to tell us what we need to know when seeking out emergency care. The hospital has improved and expanded services throughout the years and now has the ability to cover everything from stroke and cardiac care to general trauma.

“We just became a level two trauma center,” said Dr. Voros. It has increased the hospitals capacity to see more patients and provide that community oriented care that other hospitals just can’t do.

At Saint Mark’s Hospital, they work to get their patients in as soon as possible. This means wait times are usually very short. Patients are seen by a doctor quickly, usually in under 10 minutes. With two newly-opened freestanding emergency clinics located in West Valley and Taylorsville, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and staffed by board certified emergency room doctors, you and your family will always have a reliable place to get treatment in your local community.

For more info people can check out stmarkshospital.com or follow them on Facebook.