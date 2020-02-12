New Acoustic Wave Therapy helping young and old struggling with ED

Are you or the man in your life struggling with issues in the bedroom? Andrew Rinehart from Wasatch Medical Clinic joined us to talk about a breakthrough solution for men who are experiencing erectile dysfunction.

Many men have the common misconception that erectile dysfunction is the result of low testosterone, but it’s actually a physical issue rather than a hormonal one. Men of all ages, from their 20s to their 90s, can experience erectile dysfunction.

Wasatch Medical Clinic uses a procedure called Acoustic Wave Therapy to open up blood vessels, leading to a more natural function. The best part is there are no needles, no pills, no surgery and no hormones. This procedure is not just a temporary fix for erectile dysfunction, it treats the cause of the problem permanently.

