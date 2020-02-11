Follow the 4 F’s and S’s to good heart health

February is National Heart Awareness month, a time to talk about making our hearts healthy.

Heart disease is the leading killer of men and women, and kills more people than all cancers combined.

What can you do to become more heart healthy? It’s not magic, but it does require some work, said Jeffrey Anderson, MD, a cardiologist at the Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute.

Dr. Anderson recommends that people follow the 4 F’s and avoid the 4 S’s to live a healthier live.

4 F’s – Follow these:

1. Fruits and Vegetables – at least 5 servings per day

2. Fiber – focus on high fiber foods/carbohydrates

3. Fish – at least 2 servings per week, and foods with other healthy oils – olive oil and nuts

4. Fitness – more than 30 minutes if exercise per day; 60 minutes to lose weight

4’s S’s – Shun these:

1. Smoking – abstinence is key. If you already smoke, quit.

2. Sugar – reduce your sugar intake

3. Salt – reduce your salt/sodium intake

4. Saturated/trans fats – stay away from

Reduce Blood Sugar

Most of the food we eat is turned into glucose (or blood sugar) that our bodies use for energy. Over time, high levels of blood sugar can damage your heart, kidneys, eyes and nerves.

Diabetes is a condition that causes blood sugar to rise. A fasting blood glucose (sugar) level of 126 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL) or higher is dangerous. A fasting blood glucose less than 100 mg/dL is recommended.

The first step to managing your blood sugar is to understand what makes blood sugar levels rise.

Glucose: The carbohydrates and sugars in what you eat and drink turns into glucose (sugar) in the stomach and digestive system.

Glucose can then enter the bloodstream. Insulin: Insulin is a hormone made in the pancreas that helps the body’s cells take up glucose from blood and lower blood sugar levels. In type 2 diabetes glucose builds up in the blood instead of going into cells. The body develops “insulin resistance” and can’t use the insulin it makes efficiently.The pancreas gradually loses its ability to produce insulin. The result can be a high blood glucose level.

Get Active

Living an active life is one of the most rewarding gifts you can give yourself and those you love. Simply put, daily physical activity increases your length and quality of life.

Adults should get a weekly total of at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity 0R 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity or a combination of both, spread throughout the week. Kids and teens should get at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day.

Tips:

> Be Strong: Include muscle-strengthening activity (like resistance or weight training) at least twice a week

> Add Intensity: Increase time, distance, amount or effort for more benefits

> Sit Less: Get up and move throughout the day

Eat Better

A healthy diet is one of your best weapons for fighting heart disease. When you eat a heart-healthy diet, you improve your chances for feeling good and staying healthy – for life! Make smart choices and swaps to build an overall healthy eating style. Watch calories and eat smaller portions.

ENJOY: vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, legumes, nuts, plant-based proteins, lean animal proteins, skinless poultry, fish

vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, legumes, nuts, plant-based proteins, lean animal proteins, skinless poultry, fish LIMIT: sweetened drinks, sodium, processed meats, refined carbohydrates like added sugars and processed grain foods, full-fat dairy products, eggs, highly processed foods, tropical oils like coconut and palm

sweetened drinks, sodium, processed meats, refined carbohydrates like added sugars and processed grain foods, full-fat dairy products, eggs, highly processed foods, tropical oils like coconut and palm AVOID: trans fats and partially hydrogenated oils (found in some commercial baked goods and fried foods)

Read Nutrition Labels

Learning how to read and understand food labels can help you make healthier choices. When you have more than one choice, compare nutrition facts. Choose products with lower amounts of sodium, saturated fat and added sugars.

Tips for Success

Watch Calories: Eat only as many calories as you use up through physical activity. Understand serving sizes and keep portions reasonable.

Cook at Home: Take control over the nutritional content of your food by learning healthy preparation methods.

Look for the Heart-Check: The Heart-Check mark helps you find foods that can be part of a healthy eating plan.

Learn the Salty Six: Limit the amount of sodium you eat each day. Learn the Salty Six. These common foods can be loaded with excess sodium: breads & rolls, pizza, sandwiches, cold cuts/cured meats, soups, and burritos/tacos.