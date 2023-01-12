Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4 Utah) — As healthcare shifts toward more team-based care, the role of advanced practice practitioners is becoming more important in patient care.

Advanced practice practitioners (APPs) include nurse practitioners (NPs), physician associates (PAs), certified nurse midwives (CNMs), and certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNA). These clinicians are not MDs or DOs, but they bring with them considerable academic knowledge and practical experience.

An advanced practice provider is a health care provider who is not a physician but who performs many medical activities typically performed by a physician. Through the years of post-graduate medical education and required clinical hours, APPs are prepared to take on a key role in patient care.

One of the top physician associates in the country is Viet Le, PA-C, a cardiology physician associate at Intermountain Healthcare, who recently received named one of the America’s top PAs by his peers and the Point of Care Network for 2022 for going above and beyond in patient care and treatment, peer support, leadership, and care for underserved communities.

Patients across Intermountain Healthcare are interacting more frequently with advanced practice providers. APPs fill various roles in both clinics and hospitals. Those connections are increasing as Intermountain hires more APPs to meet the ever-changing demands of healthcare.

The idea of receiving healthcare from an APP may be new to some. Whether you interact with APPs in a hospital or a clinic setting, APPs come to their role with stringent training, significant experience, and essential people skills. In fact, they undergo the same rigorous process of credentialing and privileging as their physician counterparts. Chances are good that, once you’ve made an APP connection, you will also enjoy the advantages they offer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

*Sponsored Content.