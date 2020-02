Now through Sunday The 2020 Utah Boat Show and Water Sports Expo is sporting some of the most beautiful boats, houseboast, cruisers, wakeboarding gear, and more. See all the newest stuff that 2020 has to offer like the Searay 350 Coupe and the 320 Sundancer.

You can still get tickets at UtahBoatShow.com, or when you come down to the Mountain America Expo Center.

This article contains sponsored content.