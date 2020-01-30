Artists and heart clinicians from Intermountain and AHA raise women and heart disease awareness

Local Utah artists are using their talent and teaming with clinicians from the Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute and the American Heart Association Utah Division to raise awareness about women and their risk of heart disease – the leading killer of women in Utah and the United States.

Five Utah artists have created original paintings around the theme of women and heart disease to raise awareness about the impact of the disease and to encourage women to learn more about symptoms, risk factors, and other preventative steps to reduce their risk of heart disease.

Intermountain commissioned the original works of art to help bring awareness to the number one killer of women in the United States: heart disease.

Women & Heart Disease Risk Graphic

The paintings were unveiled with clinicians and heart disease patients and survivors at a special kickoff ceremony at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray on Tuesday. They will be on display for a few days at the hospital and then go on a statewide tour where they will be on display in communities throughout Utah to help raise awareness.

During a short program today, heart failure patients Kayla Decker, who is being kept alive on a left ventricular heart pump while awaiting a donor heart to become available – talked about her challenges with heart disease and one of the artists – Theresa Otteson – shared what inspired her work of art.

Despite increases in awareness over the past decades, only about half (56%) of women recognize that heart disease is their leading killer, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States, killing nearly 300,000 women—or about 1 in every 4 female deaths.

About 1 in 16 women age 20 and older (6.2%) have coronary heart disease, the most common type of heart disease.

In early March, the art collection will be displayed at the American Heart Association Utah Division’s Go Red for Women luncheon. The artwork of will then be sold at a silent auction at the event.

This article contains sponsored content.