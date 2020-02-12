Skip to content
ABC 4
North Salt Lake
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
National
Political News
Sports
Podcasts
Good4Utah Extra
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Weather Camera Network
Weather School
Ski Report
Good Things Utah
Gift Guide
Table Talk
GTU Featured Guest
Recipes
Gardens
Contests
Community Advocacy
Contact
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
CW30
MeTV
ABC4 Utah Internships
ABC4 Utah Email Signup
ABC4 Utah’s Apps
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Programming
Contests
Contest Winners
Community
Utah’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Road Tour
Intermountain Healthcare
Going Agg
Jessop’s Journal
The Mel Robbins Show
Behind the Badge
Utah Success Stories
Utah Caring Stories
Taste Utah
Real Estate Essentials
BOSS Retirement
Livestream
Video Center
Search
Search
Search
4pm Sponsored
How many fad diets are out there? How to live a sustainable, healthy lifestyle
Video
How to avoid throwing away hundreds of dollars on beauty products?
Video
After 3 years, Southern Utah Tourism Summit benefits any business
Video
5 questions to ask to make sure a tax professional is legitimate
Video
Pull in all your UTVs or enjoy views on the deck of this 2020 Gravity
Video
More 4pm Sponsored Headlines
Living on a medication schedule? Intermountain Community Pharmacies synching when patients get medications
Video
Just $69 could help you determine cardiac risk of a heart attack
Video
Vaping injuries in Utah – What parents need to know and tips for conversation with your teen
Video
Add Power Swabs to your beauty routine for whiter teeth in five minutes
Video
Have you seen the real color of your floors?
Video
Tired of weight loss resolutions? Commit to a lifestyle change that will bring change
Video
Save on RVs, motor homes, toy haulers and more at Utah RV Show
Video
Have a loved one overcoming addiction? Family members also need help healing
Video
Know your heart’s ‘Simple 7’
Video
Can you take 10-20 years off your face in minutes?
Video
Don't Miss
Intermountain Healthcare
Get to know the Republican candidates running for governor
Video
Hidden History Month
The Big Game
Jessop’s Journal
ABC4 News is UTAH’S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST
Video
Going Agg
Trending Stories
WATCH: Bodycam video released in February shooting that left woman dead, officer injured
One dead, several others injured in crash on Wright Brothers Drive
Bigamy bill takes another step forward at Capitol
Video
How to teach your kids about Christ’s resurrection in a way they’ll understand
Video
New normal: losing your vision
Video
What’s it like to raise quintuplets?
Video
Artists needed! Officials with The New SLC Airport looking for artists to paint murals
Police: Ohio man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill employees at Walmart in Cedar City
Video
St. George Live Camera
Utah County attorney responds after court overturns Grunwald conviction
Video