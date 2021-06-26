3-day Bollywood festival takes over Daybreak

DAYBREAK, Utah (ABC4) – Have your mehndi and bangles ready, because Bollywood is taking over Daybreak for a three day festival.

Kicking off on June 26, community members are gathering together to culminate and celebrate Indian culture with delicious Indian food, henna artists, color throw and live performances from local talent.

According to event organizers, the festival is free to attend and those wanting to engage in the activities are welcome to participate at a purchase.

“The event is free to attend, but chalk for the color show is available to purchase for $2. If you are interested in purchasing a table on the field to enjoy your meal and the live performances, the price is $20,” they inform.

Officials say those who do purchase a table reservation, a take-home gift is included. Tables will have four chairs and are first come first served. Each table reservation is good for one hour and 45 minutes, this is to ensure the clearing and cleaning of the tables before the next session begins.

Residents that do not wish to reserve a table, are free to grab food from one of the food vendors, get henna, and watch the show from the sidelines.

According to Daybreak community members the festival is expected to start at 5:00 p.m., and will take place on SoDa Row.