Dr. Neal Moores with 22 Plastic Surgery and Spa MD talks us through the options

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Dr. Neal Moores, a board-certified plastic surgeon, recently made an appearance on Good Things Utah to talk about breast augmentation surgery. Dr. Moores is part of the team at 22 Plastic Surgery in Salt Lake City, Utah.

At 22 Plastic Surgery the surgeons focus on helping clients achieve the results they desire, working with them throughout the process and experience.

An ideal candidate for augmentation mastopexy could have sagging breasts with reduced fullness at the top. They typically desire breast enhancement due to issues like sagging, loss of shape or volume, flatness, elongation, downward-pointing nipples or areolas, or breast asymmetry.

22 Plastic Surgery is dedicated to elevating patient awareness about the significance of working with highly trained surgeons and doctors for aesthetic treatments. You can rest assured that your quest for beauty is in expert hands at 22 Plastic Surgery.

For more information about this topic and to book a consultation with Dr. Moores, visit 22PlasticSurgery.com. Or call: (385) 832-9916.

22 Plastic Surgery

6686 Highland Drive Ste 200 –

Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121

Phone: (385) 832-9916

Hours: Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Social Media: @22PlasticSurgery (Instagram)

Sponsored by 22 Plastic Surgery & Spa MD.