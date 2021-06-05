2021 Summer activities in Utah

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – As the COVID-19 pandemic slowly wanes, many are eager to return to normalcy.

In attempt to do so, the Park City Mountain is announcing a handful of events and activities at their very own Canyons Village, just in time for the summer of 2021.

“Park City Mountain, in partnership with Canyons Village Management Association (CVMA), announced plans for summer events and activities at Canyons Village including the return of the Canyons Village Summer Concert Series and annual 3rd of July Celebration,” shares the Park City Mountain.

According to officials along with the return of summer events, the Red Pine Gondola will also be open daily from Friday, June 18 – Monday, Sept. 6 for scenic lift rides, hiking and bike haul.

“Health and safety remains our top priority,” adds event organizers. “At Park City Mountain this summer, we will be operating according to local public health orders and following their guidance as it relates to face coverings and event capacity. We encourage everyone to follow CDC guidelines as the pandemic continues to evolve.”

Summer events and activities happening at Canyons Village

Canyons Golf

Now back on the market, this 18-hole, par-70 course features over 550 feet of elevation change, offering a challenging and enjoyable golf experience characterized by memorable shots and dramatic views. Season passes are available and tee times may be booked up to one month in advance by calling 435-615-4728.

3rd of July Celebration

Continuing their annual July celebration, Park City Mountain will kick off their celebration on Saturday, July 3 at 5:00 p.m. The free event will include fireworks and live music. More information can be found here.

Canyons Village Summer Concert Running from July 8 through August 28

According to officials, the Park City Mountain summer concert series is expected to return to Canyons Village on Thursday, July 8.

“Concerts are scheduled on select Thursday and Saturday nights throughout the summer and will feature an array of musical acts from across the country,” shares event organizers.

The series is anticipated to begin at 6:00 p.m.

“Guests are welcome to bring their own blankets and low-backed chairs to the Canyons Village Stage to enjoy a series of perfect Park City summer evenings filled with live music and fresh mountain air. Concerts are complimentary and reservations are not currently required,” they add.

More information can be found here.

Park City Wine Festival Running from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2

According to officials, the Park City Wine Festival is a premier destination event where master winemakers, culinary greats and our distinguished guests gather to play, wine and dine in beautiful Park City, UT.

“Experience more than 100 food artisans, wineries, breweries, distilleries, epicurean purveyors, and locally-made products at this ultimate food and wine experience. Whether you are a full-fledged foodie or an emerging gourmand, you are sure to find more than one event to whet your appetite at this event,” they add.

Park City Mountain tells ABC4 as part of this year’s Wine Festival, four Grand Tasting sessions will be held in Canyons Village at Park City Mountain – two on Friday, Oct. 1 and two on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The Grand Tasting features an impressive selection of hundreds of domestic and international wines, plus premium craft beer and spirits. All sessions will feature the same beverages and samples. Visit the event website for more details and tickets.



