Coats 4 Kids: Drop-off locations and how to help

(ABC4) – Tens of thousands of Utah children need your help to stay warm this winter.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many families are struggling to make ends meet. In the Salt Lake City School District alone, it is estimated that 10,000 students will not have a winter coat to keep them warm.

ABC4 News is There 4 You, and we’re teaming up with the Salt Lake City School District for our first Coats 4 Kids drive.

With your generous support, we’re hoping to collect 10,000 coats to help our community during a time of need.

Donating is easy! All you have to do is drop off a new coat for a child at one of our many drop-off locations.

Coats will be handed out to students on two separate dates (determined at a later time).

Help put a smile on a child’s face and keep our children warm during this season of giving.

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

Pleasant Grove

518 North 2000 West

Pleasant Grove, Utah 84062

801-763-1669

Hours:

Monday – Saturday 10 am – 7 pm

OPEN LATE WEDNESDAYS UNTIL 9 PM

Murray

5410 South 900 East

Murray, Utah 84117

801-262-6665 Sales

800-262-7607 Toll-Free

Hours:

Monday – Saturday 10 am – 7 pm

OPEN LATE WEDNESDAYS UNTIL 9 PM

Riverton

12538 South Doreen Drive (1960 West)

Riverton, Utah 84065

801-446-7958

Hours:

Monday – Saturday 10 am – 7 pm

OPEN LATE WEDNESDAYS UNTIL 9 PM



Layton

78 South Fairfield Road

Layton, Utah 84041

801-444-0203

Hours:

Monday – Saturday 10 am – 7 pm

OPEN LATE WEDNESDAYS UNTIL 9 PM