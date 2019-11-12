Skip to content
CMA Awards
Dolly Parton issues Jolene challenge
Video
Garth Brooks wins CMA’s Entertainer of the Year
Video
Country’s female stars kick off CMA Awards
WATCH: Live on the Red Carpet from the 2019 CMA Awards
WATCH: Behind the scenes from the CMA Awards red carpet
Video
More CMA Awards Headlines
CMA Awards: List of 2019 winners
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus win Musical Event of the Year at CMA Awards
Kacey Musgraves wins Music Video of the Year at CMA Awards
Additional performer, presenters announced for CMA Awards
53 things you may (or may not) know about the CMA Awards
Dressing Dolly: A look behind her iconic style
Video
Dressing Dolly: A look inside her CMA Awards wardrobe
Video
Catching up with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood
Video
Meet the hosts of the CMA Awards – Carrie Underwood, Reba and Dolly Parton
for KING & COUNTRY excited to perform with Dolly Parton at CMA Awards
Video
Don't Miss
Intermountain Healthcare
Get to know the Republican candidates running for governor
Video
Hidden History Month
The Big Game
Jessop’s Journal
ABC4 News is UTAH’S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST
Video
Going Agg
WATCH: Bodycam video released in February shooting that left woman dead, officer injured
What’s it like to raise quintuplets?
Video
One dead, several others injured in crash on Wright Brothers Drive
Video
Artists needed! Officials with The New SLC Airport looking for artists to paint murals
Police: Ohio man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill employees at Walmart in Cedar City
Video
Utah woman named ambassador of international Down syndrome organization
New normal: losing your vision
Video
Bigamy bill takes another step forward at Capitol
Video
How to teach your kids about Christ’s resurrection in a way they’ll understand
Video
Utah County attorney responds after court overturns Grunwald conviction
Video