What is the value of a life?

(ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Why do I give blood? It’s one of the few things that I know that can literally save someone’s life.

Rich Woodruff, Communications Director for American Red Cross in Utah said it well; “One unit of blood can save up to 3 lives. So when you think about coming in and making that blood donation, you’ve really gotta think about the impact that is going to have on a real individual basis.”

ABC4 recently hosted a blood drive at the TV station as part of the Nexstar Day of Caring. Nexstar employees all over the country rolled up their sleeves to help with various acts of service. What you may not know if how important off-site blood drives are. Woodruff explained; “We do have fixed site locations, but the majority of blood drives are off-site. In fact, 80 percent of all the blood collected is off-site like at a site location like this.”

Why did people donate? ABC4 News meteorologist, Devon Lucie, told me; “I give blood to hopefully make a difference. Hopefully somebody is going to need the type that I can give.”

ABC4 News and Good Things Utah host, Surae Chine said; “I think it is good for people who need it and I think in our community there is always a need and it makes you feel good.”

There’s an added benefit to donating blood. Woodruff said with a smile; “My blood type is A plus. And I only know that because I’m a blood donor.”

People from outside the ABC4 staff came to the American Red Cross blood drive. It was interesting to note that Cody mirrored Woodruff’s knowledge nugget about finding out your blood type; “To be perfectly honest, I don’t know what my blood type is. This is my first time donating. My wife mentioned that they were doing a blood drive here at channel 4 and I thought it would be a good opportunity to A, donate some blood and B, find out my blood type.”

So, how can YOU help? Woodruff said; “If you want to reach out and look at hosting a blood drive go to RedCrossBlood.org and by the way if you want to find a blood drive that’s near you, if you go to that site and put in your zip code, it’s going to identify the one closest to you.”

These stories deserve to be told. These are Utah Caring Stories. I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

+++

TO SEE MORE UTAH CARING STORIES AND TO NOMINATE A PERSON OR GROUP FOR DOUG TO PROFILE GO TO ABC4.COM/CARING.

+++