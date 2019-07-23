(ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) “Service is one of the most critical things we can do as a human.” Those were the words of LaDawn Stoddard with the Utah Commission on Service & Volunteerism gave me some stats. “We are the number one state in the country for volunteerism – at 51 percent of our population. About 3.2 billion in economic impact for the state of Utah.”

The power of service is real. Take for example this number…20,000 meals. That’s how many “Meals on Wheels” that George Atwood has delivered in Cache Valley.

Stoddard told me about George; “He’s been the longest serving Meals on Wheels driver in the state. He has committed over 20 years to delivering meals on Wheels to homebound seniors who need that service.”

I met George at the Utah state capitol building as he was being presented with the “Power of Service” Award.

By the way, did I mention that George is 91-years-old?

George isn’t just providing meals. Yes, he provides a positive personal contact with people that might not have very much contact throughout the week. He currently delivers meals to 20 different people in Cache Valley. But his also providing an example to his family.

As George’s large extended family stood on the steps of the Capitol building it was clear that his example is making a difference. I spoke with his great-grandson Luke Atwood. “He’s my great grandpa. he’s a great person and I know he would do anything for anybody.” George commented with a grin; “I’ve paid him well.”

What is George’s message to others thinking of volunteering? “Do it – It’s a great feeling to be able to help people.”

These stories deserve to be told. These are Utah Caring Stories. I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

