A song that may help save a life

Have you ever gotten a song stuck in your head? The beat of a certain song might not be a bad thing.

Marc Watterson with the American Heart Association told me that the pre-school song “Baby Shark” might be that song. “So it’s 115 beats per minute is Baby Shark.”

Gunner Yanez sings with gusto the lyrics; “Baby shark, do, do, do, do do…. Baby shark, do, do, do, do do…. Baby shark, do, do, do, do do….”

I was able to sit down with 5-year-old Gunner and his Dad, Cris Yanez. I asked Gunner; “Is this Daddy shark?” He nods his head. “What’s that make you?” With a wide grin Gunner replies; “Baby Shark.”

Cris learned CPR from the American Heart Association. One week later, that training changed the Yanez family forever, when Gunner had a seizure and his heart stopped beating.

Cris explained; “All of a sudden, he got stiff and then he dropped, and he was blue immediately. My heart was just rushing. I picked him up. I yelled to my wife because she was upstairs and told her to call 911. I laid him down in the living room and that’s where I proceeded into the CPR training. I positioned him and started compressions. I felt his heart kind of kick and that’s when he came to.”

Marc Watterson taught me CPR. He walked me through the steps and had a practice dummy that has lights to show if you are doing things right.

“First call 9-1-1. Get emergency personnel there as quickly as possible. Second one is to put your hands on the center of the chest and then you push hard and fast to the tune of Staying Alive or a song that is 100 to 150 beats per minute. For most adults or kids these days, Baby Shark would be the top of the charts;” Marc said.

Marc just also happens to be the person that taught Cris CPR. Marc got emotional as he told me; “To realize not only that he had been able to save his son’s life, but the timing of the training. That it had literally happened only a week beforehand.”

I gave Cris an opportunity to spread the message of CPR and asked him; “If there is somebody out there that doesn’t know CPR, what would you say to them?”

He simply replied; “If there is an opportunity to learn it. Do it. Because you never know when you’re going to need it. You just never know.”

These stories deserve to be told. These are Utah Caring Stories.

