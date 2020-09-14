Leaving your estate to family, not to probate court

COVID-19 has brought estate planning to the forefront for many. Everything that you have or want to pass on could be tied up for years if you don’t have a living will. Probate court could last years and cost thousands of dollars. Your family’s case could go to the back of the line. Even if you have a will, your estate could still be subject to probate.

When planning to pass on assets that you’ve worked for to those you love, if the estate isn’t handed well, it can result in a lot of family strife and discord.

Put it in writing and take action by protecting your estate with an Estate Planning Review. Leave a legacy and not a mess.

Visit BOSSRetirement.com or call 801-701-8881. BOSS is meeting in-person or through Zoom, whichever is preferred.

This article contains sponsored content.