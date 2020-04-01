How the stock market drop can be an opportunity to save in retirement

In a market downturn a first reaction might be to panic and make some moves with your money, when this could be the exact wrong time to do so.

The silver lining through the circumstances happening right now, is an opportunity to save ten of thousands of dollars in taxes on your retirement.

The first thing that you need to do is realize that you have more control over the taxes you pay in retirement right now than at any other time in your life. What you need to do is create a forward-looking tax strategy to help you avoid paying needless taxes on IRAs, 401ks, and other retirement accounts.

Some preventive measures will change how you use money now in order to save you money later.

Schedule a time to meet over the phone or via Zoom to learn how to navigate retirement and start a tax analysis. Give them a call at 801-701-8881 or visit BossRetirement.com.

This article contains sponsored content.