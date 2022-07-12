(ABC4 EXTRA) Retiring has never been easy but with rising inflation, and a plummeting stock market, Retiring successfully is more challenging than ever before. And that’s why this next wave of retirees is paying much closer attention to how they file for their social security benefits.

Here to talk about it is Tyson Thacker from BOSS Retirement Solutions, they are a four-time winner of Utah’s “Best of State” Award. People are really scared about what’s going on with the economy right now. Such as:

Inflation has gone through the roof.

Many people have lost a huge chunk of their retirement savings in the stock market.

And many economists are warning that the next recession … could be just around the corner.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like any of this is going away anytime soon. When there’s so much uncertainty like we’re having now your social security benefits become a lot more important, No matter how much you’ve saved for retirement. And it’s because social security will be a consistent source of income you can depend on, month in and month out… for the rest of your life.

The truth is, filing for your social security isn’t as easy as you would think. It’s A LOT more complicated than most people realize. Depending on how and when you file for social security you could trigger an avalanche of taxes, DOUBLE your Medicare premiums, AND cause you to forfeit thousands of dollars every year in other benefits.

Most people don’t even realize this! So the main question is “How can you ensure you don’t make a critical mistake when claiming your benefits?”

The difference between your best and worst-case scenarios could be HUNDREDS of thousands of dollars in lifetime income, so you can’t take this decision lightly. This is why they want to give viewers a free report.

The Social Security Decisions Guide. This free guide could help you avoid making an irreversible mistakes that could cost you HUNDREDS of thousands of dollars.

Do you want to learn how you could wring every nickel out of your social security benefits?

In a free report, The Social Security Decisions Guide from BOSS Retirement Solutions. The strategies in this report are best suited for those who have saved at least $200,000 for retirement… And have NOT filed for social security.

*Sponsored Content.