BOSS Retirement

Financial solutions that are Good4Utah are powered by

You have more control over your retirement taxes than you think

BOSS Retirement

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Uncle Sam can’t wait for you to retire because he’s going to tax you at every turn. It’s going to be taxes on your social security, taxes on your investment income, taxes, taxes, taxes. It’s going to be a big deal and the bottom line is if you don’t have a forward-looking strategy you could needlessly pay tens of thousands of dollars possibly more in taxes.

The first thing that you need to do is realize that you have more control over taxes that you pay in retirement than at any other time in your life. What you need to do is create a forward-looking tax strategy to help you avoid paying needless taxes on IRAs, 401ks, and other
retirement accounts. You could also see taxes on Social Security benefits and even taxes possibly on your state as well.

You can call it the Boss Retirement Tax Analysis and in it you’ll learn how to minimize the taxes
on your withdrawals from your 401ks your IRAs how you can minimize the taxes on Social Security benefits. 

If you have saved at least $200,000 for retirement  give us a call at 801-701-8881 and we’ll show you how you can minimize these taxes.

This article contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Three separate wildfires burning out of control in Millard County have scorched more than 2200 acres

Thumbnail for the video titled "Three separate wildfires burning out of control in Millard County have scorched more than 2200 acres"

1,000-acre fire burning in Millard County

Thumbnail for the video titled "1,000-acre fire burning in Millard County"

Fire burning in Millard County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire burning in Millard County"

Man rescued after spending 4 hours stuck in drain pipe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man rescued after spending 4 hours stuck in drain pipe"

Bountiful police looking for arson suspect caught in video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bountiful police looking for arson suspect caught in video"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories