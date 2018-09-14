BOSS Retirement

What would you do with an extra $181,784 during your retirement?

BOSS Retirement
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – 181,784. What does that number mean? What if you could get that in extra retirement money?

That’s the extra amount a recent client couple from Salt Lake is going to be receiving as a part of their Social Security benefits. That additional $181,784 is money saved through BOSS’ claiming strategies for Social Security. Imagine how you could use that extra money all through retirement?

Claiming Social Security benefits is more complicated than most think. When you make the decision, you could be doubling your taxes. These taxes can also affect Medicare premiums and cause withholding of spousal benefits you could be receiving. The reality is that for most people, even their smart and savvy investors are leaving tens of thousands of dollars in Social Security benefits on the table each year.

BOSS Retirement Solutions creates customized Social Security withdrawal strategy by analyzing each person’s individual situation . In this analysis you can learn how and when to claim benefits, how to minimize taxes, and learn the key to enhancing spousal benefits. All if you’ve saved at least 200,000 for retirement.

Call 801-701-8881 or visit BossRetirement.com

