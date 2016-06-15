What to Do If You Need to Retire Early?

Sometimes life comes at you fast, and that could include your retirement. Ryan Thacker from BOSS Retirement Solutions joined GMU with tips for preparing for unexpected retirement. A recent USA Today article says that 60% of retirees are forced to retire not on their own terms. This could happen to do company restructuring, injury, change in heath, or a variety of other reasons.

“It’s important to know you’re going to have more questions than answers at some point. What we recommend that you do, is that when you have an option to take a lump sum payment on a pension, or you have to make a decision on an earlier retirement, these can have dire financial consequences if they’re not made correctly. So you can make a mistake, and you need someone to help guide you and have good information to help make that decision,” explained Ryan.

BOSS Retirement Solutions has created a free information guide called The 10 Things You Need to Know About Your Retirement Income. The guide is jam-packed with the latest information to help you make an informed decision.