What the Social Security Changes Mean for You

New rules mean claiming your Social Security benefits is more difficult than ever. Tyson Thacker of BOSS Retirement Solutions joined GMU with information people looking to retire need to know about.

“With the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015, something called file and suspend has gone away which is really the biggest change since 1990,” shared Tyson.

For many, this is a negative change, but there are still a lot of great ways to take Social Security. BOSS wants to make sure that people make informed decisions about their Social Security and retirement. With over 2,700 rules in the Social Security handbook, doing so can be difficult. Over $10 Billion goes unclaimed every year.

“We’ve put together an information packet that is jam packed with all the latest ways to make sure you wring everything nickel out of social security,” said Thacker.

The packet is called the Social Security Decision Guide and contains all the information with the latest rules change. The guide helps people understand the process whether they are single, married or divorced.

