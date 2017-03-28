Preparing for your Social Security plan

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) From your very first pay check, you start contributing to Social Security. Tyson Thacker from Boss Retirement Solutions joined GMU to talk about how to get your money back. Tyson says about 12.4% gets taken out of every paycheck.

“The problem is it becomes complicated and confusing on how to get it out. There was a recent Forbes article that talked about when you go to the Social Security website on how complicated it is and when you try to fill out the application, how confusing it is. I had someone come in and they said I have spent two days on this and i still haven’t figured it out,” Tyson shared.

Boss has put together a Social Security Decisions Guide to help people figure it out. It can help you decide when to take out money and help you understand additional benefits that can mean thousands of dollars in your pocket each year. Lastly, it will help them save on taxes to get as much put back as possible.

This report is sponsored content.