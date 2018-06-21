Live Now
BOSS Retirement

It’s going to be a field day for the IRS when it comes to taxes and your retirement

BOSS Retirement

If you’re starting to think about retiring, you may not realize it but you could face a huge problem that could cost you a small fortune.

The problem is taxes. In fact the IRS is licking their chops they can’t wait for you to retire because they’re planning on taxing at every turn. Taxes on your IRA, taxes on your 401k or other retirement accounts, taxes on your investment income, taxes on your Social Security benefits. It’s going to be a field day and it could cost you tens of thousands of dollars in taxes possibly more. The money you’re counting on in retirement could be just a fraction of what you thought it was going to be

Get ahead of this before you retire to help you needlessly pay the government more and more in taxes

For the first 10 viewers of the show today who call in can get retirement tax reduction analysis and it’s not going to cost you a dime. Learn these little-known strategies that can help save you thousands of dollars in taxes on your IRA or 401k or other retirement accounts. Learn how you could avoid pain as much as 85% on your Social Security benefits, plus the one opportunity with the Trump tax plan that could be a financial windfall. If you’ve saved at least $200,000 for retirement, be one of the first 10 callers to get this free retirement tax trap analysis at 801-701-8881.

Also visit BossRetirement.com to learn more.

