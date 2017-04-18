BOSS Retirement

How to Save Your Money, Keep Your Taxes Low

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) Some people get all the breaks and one of the wealthiest people on the planet has an extremely low tax rate. Today we are getting help on paying taxes by someone you have seen all over national news, he’s Tyson Thacker from Boss Retirement Solutions in today’s sponsored segment.

Warren Buffet makes a substantial amount of money, but keeps his taxes low. He uses specific tax strategies and the reality is everybody has access to this, not just the wealthy but there are little known tax strategies that not all are taught about by their tax advisors.

A lot of us can do the same thing and take advantage of them and as we talk about taxes, there are a lot of things you can do and Boss is focusing on today for the first ten viewers, the ability to get them a tax analysis.

Thacker says “It’s important to take care of these right now as well to be forward looking and that’s what this tax analysis does it helps people look forward now and into the future as they retire.”

Call them at 801-701-8881,  to get this free tax analysis. This is going to help you in your first step in retirement and make it work.

This report is sponsored content.

