How to Prepare for The Financial Market in 2017

2016 held many changes in the financial market that impacted your retirement. Here's what you can expect for 2017.

Tyson Thacker from B.O.S.S Retirement Solutions

Events such as Brexit and Donald Trump being elected impacted the market last year. Thacker says the last few weeks of 2016 saw record breaking numbers in the stock market rising.

“People get nervous as the market happens, the market runs on greed and fear and that’s whats going to happen in 2017.” States Thacker.

His advice is to always have a financial plan. That way when the unexpected happens, you can fight back. With interest rates going up, you don’t want to be caught off guard.

